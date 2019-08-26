RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0383 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 180.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $52,303.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00500700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00126878 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049588 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003107 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000449 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,607,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,207,533 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.