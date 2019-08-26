Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Shares Up 10%

Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM)’s share price shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 385,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 192,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.10.

In other news, insider Joshua Pitt 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th.

Red Metal Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral prospects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. It focuses on approximately 10,000 square kilometers of exploration tenements. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

