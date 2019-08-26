Raymond James Analysts Give Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) a $148.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $148.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICPT. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.81.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 67,784 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,824.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.