Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,251.02

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,251.02 and traded as high as $2,350.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $2,300.00, with a volume of 28,788 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,168.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,250.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.