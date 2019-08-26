Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given a $9.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on METC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ramaco Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $164,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs acquired 31,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $124,252.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $413,863. Company insiders own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 41.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 470,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

