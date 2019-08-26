Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 9%

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 260,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,223,415.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $79,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,233. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

