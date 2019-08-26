QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. 372,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

