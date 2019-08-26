Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $4.50. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 4,166,728 shares.

QFI has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.02.

In other Quadrise Fuels International news, insider Michael Peter Kirk acquired 18,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.