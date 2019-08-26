Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $22.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group set a $18.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.32.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $167,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,391,000 after purchasing an additional 502,734 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.