PumaPay Price Hits $0.0003 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Coinall. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.47 million and $19,845.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
PumaPay Token Profile
Buying and Selling PumaPay
PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinall, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.