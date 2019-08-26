PumaPay Price Hits $0.0003 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Coinall. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.47 million and $19,845.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,849,131,266 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinall, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.