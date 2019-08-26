PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.36, approximately 1,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised PUMA SE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

