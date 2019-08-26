Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Trading 33.3% Higher

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Proteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.