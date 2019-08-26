Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.41, 3,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.