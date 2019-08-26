PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $5.01. PRGX Global shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.63.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,653 shares in the company, valued at $870,775.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $96,180. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

