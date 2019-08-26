PressOne Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,897.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $69,897.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

