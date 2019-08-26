Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the oil producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

PMO opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

