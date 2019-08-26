Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after buying an additional 3,058,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 199,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,819. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

