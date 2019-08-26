Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $596,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $3,041,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.85. 7,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,093. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

