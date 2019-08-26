Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.19. 11,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

