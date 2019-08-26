Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,388,000 after acquiring an additional 660,185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.77. 124,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

