Premier Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,985.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

