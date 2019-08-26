Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Synaptics stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 276,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

