Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

PFBC stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

