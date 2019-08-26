Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) fell 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, 251 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

