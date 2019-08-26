PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) Trading Up 0.4%

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC)’s share price were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 56.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 111.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

