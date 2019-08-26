Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.64

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.64 and traded as high as $36.15. Powell Industries shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWL. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.