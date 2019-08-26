PostCoin (POST) Market Capitalization Tops $22,838.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. PostCoin has a market cap of $22,838.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PostCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007737 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

