POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $54.98, 431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

About POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

