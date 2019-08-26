Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 21.2%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares traded down 21.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.83, 1,080,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 346,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The firm has a market cap of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Polarityte’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

