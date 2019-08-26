POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) has been given a $2.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POET Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POETF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. 132,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.95. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 419.83% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.