Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PS stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin purchased 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,451. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pluralsight by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pluralsight by 118.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

