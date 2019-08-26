PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

