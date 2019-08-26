Pivotal Research Analysts Give Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) a $31.00 Price Target

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned a $31.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

