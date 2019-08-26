Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.66. 3,839,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,278,000 after buying an additional 2,924,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after buying an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 1,042,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.