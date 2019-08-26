Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.28. 144,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,029. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

