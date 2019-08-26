Phoenix (PHX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $753,294.00

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

