Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $16.95. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 948 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.85. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

