Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 103.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $4,615.00 and $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00890080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003807 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,667,952 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

