PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $14.00 target price on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research cut shares of PG&E from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.59.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 5,311,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,451,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PG&E has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after purchasing an additional 563,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $2,314,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

