PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $14.00 price target on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered PG&E from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered PG&E from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.59.

PCG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 5,280,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,451,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. PG&E has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after buying an additional 563,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $2,314,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

