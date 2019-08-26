Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 630,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

