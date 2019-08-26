PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 812,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,656,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 126,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

