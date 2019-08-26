Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 346512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGF. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

