Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.75

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $160,473.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01290120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.