Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.65 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $36.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.22.
