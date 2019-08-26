Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.65 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of $36.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.22.

Get Serabi Gold alerts:

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.