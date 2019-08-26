PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $29.65, 5,850,274 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,235,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $47.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $502,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.