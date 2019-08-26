PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 6,750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.10. 86,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

