PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $785,000 Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

