PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 2.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,609,000 after buying an additional 3,692,553 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $65,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,208,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 560,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,192,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,111,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

