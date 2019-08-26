PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,611 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,859,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CGI by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 379,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.77. 3,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

